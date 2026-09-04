Kyle Stowers Out Friday With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Stowers (hamstring) will take a seat for Friday's contest at home against the visiting Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com. Deyvison De Los Santos will make the start at first base for the Fish and hit seventh against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Stowers will take the day off after being pulled early in Thursday's contest due to tightness in his left hamstring. The left-handed slugger has been on the injured list already this year with hamstring issues, so the Marlins will play it safe and hold him out on Friday night. For now, fantasy managers should consider Stowers as day-to-day and check back on him on Saturday. The 28-year-old former second-rounder by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 from Stanford was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his first full year in South Beach, slashing .288/.368/.544 with a .912 OPS, 25 homers, 73 RBI, 61 runs, and five stolen bases. Stowers has not been quite as good in 2026, but he also has not been as healthy. He enters Friday's action with 18 homers, 59 RBI, and 48 runs scored to go with a .247/.333/.471 slash line in 104 games and 437 plate appearances.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com