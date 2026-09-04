Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Aaron Judge (ribs) took on-field batting practice at Petco Park on Friday before the team's series opener against the San Diego Padres, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Judge is on the verge of returning from the stress fracture in his rib that has kept him sidelined since early in the first half of the season, but he is not expected to make his return during the three-game series in San Diego. In a best-case scenario, the three-time MVP could return for the start of a new series on Tuesday back in the Bronx against the Colorado Rockies. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star is running out of time to make an impact in fantasy baseball, but there is still time. He has only played in 59 games in 2026 in his 11th year in the majors because of his rib injury, hitting .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 261 plate appearances. Judge still has the opportunity to be a difference-maker for fantasy managers when it matters most in September.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips