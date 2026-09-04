Dodgers "Hopeful" but "Not Confident" Shohei Ohtani Will Avoid IL
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) will avoid a trip to the injured list, according to Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times. Ohtani has not pitched since July 3 due to a nagging left-knee injury and a left-biceps issue, and he is sitting out as the designated hitter for a second straight game in Friday's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals after feeling more discomfort in his biceps during Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The four-time MVP and six-time All-Star is being considered day-to-day for now, but fantasy managers may want to prepare for an extended absence with the postseason coming up. The Dodgers' primary goal is to have Ohtani ready for two-way duties in October. It is much more likely that he will not pitch again until the playoffs. Although he has not looked like his typical dominant self at the plate lately, Ohtani still sports a strong .279/.381/.525 overall slash line with 30 bombs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 499 at-bats in 2026.
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee