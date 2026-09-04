Bryson Stott Scratched Due to Personal Matter
Bryson Stott (personal) has been scratched from Friday night's lineup against the division-rival Atlanta Braves due to a personal matter. Edmundo Sosa will now make the start at third base and will bat sixth versus Braves left-hander Chris Sale. Stott probably will not mind taking a seat against Sale, but it is unclear if he will be available as the series continues at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The day off will also give Stott a chance to clear his head after a rough stretch at the plate recently. The 28-year-old former first-rounder has gone 7-for-45 (.156) with a homer, two doubles, two RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base, three walks, and 10 strikeouts in his last 13 games to drop his overall line for the season to .255/.331/.403 with a .734 OPS, 10 home runs, 61 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 24 stolen bases. Stott is mostly useful in fantasy leagues for his speed and his versatility at second base, third base, and shortstop. Since the Phillies acquired Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, Stott has moved over to third base full-time in Philly.
Source: Philadelphia Phillies
Source: Philadelphia Phillies