Bryson Stott Back After One-Game Absence
Bryson Stott (personal) is starting at third base and will bat eighth on Saturday against the division-rival Atlanta Braves and veteran left-hander Martin Perez at Citizens Bank Park, per MLB.com. Stott was out of the starting nine for Friday's series opener against Atlanta due to personal reasons, but he is back now and looking to put a recent slump behind him. Fantasy managers setting DFS lineups should consider the 28-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder an easy fade near the bottom of the batting order, even though he has hit .276 (29-for-105) against left-handed pitchers on the season. Stott has gone 7-for-45 (.156) with one home run, two doubles, two RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base, three walks, and 10 strikeouts in his last 13 games, dating back to Aug. 19, to drop his season slash line to .255/.331/.403 in 526 total plate appearances. In a very small sample size, Stott is hitting 1.000 off Perez in just two at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com