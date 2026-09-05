Chris Bell a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Chris Bell leading the team in receiving yards as one of his "bold predictions" for the 2026 season. A third-round pick out of Louisville, Bell had his final collegiate season cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in late November. While the injury was originally expected to sideline Bell early in his rookie season, the 22-year-old was able to suit up for Miami's final preseason game and now appears to be on track to be ready for Week 1. Bell was a highly productive player at Louisville, recording 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games before getting injured. The Dolphins wide receiver room should also offer plenty of opportunities for Bell, as the team enters 2026 without an established number one pass-catcher. As a late-round target in drafts, Bell profiles as a worthy dart throw for fantasy managers.
Source: Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad
Source: Palm Beach Post - Joe Schad