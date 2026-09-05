Ashton Jeanty A Riskier Pick Due to Ankle Injury
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason rather than a more serious injury that was feared, and ESPN Insider Adam Schefter said he has a "legitimate chance to play in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins." However, with the injury and the emergence of rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. in camp, there is real worry in selecting Jeanty in the late first round, which was where he was projected prior to his injury. The good news is it was only a sprained ankle; the bad news is there could be more of a split in carries than originally thought with Washington. Washington has looked good in camp and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry in preseason games. General manager John Spytek has praised Washington this fall: "We have an expectation that he's going to help us win football games this year," Spytek told Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.
Source: ESPN.com, Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com, Ryan McFadden