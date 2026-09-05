Emeka Egbuka's Stock Falling Amidst Injury Uncertainty?
Emeka Egbuka (toe) recorded 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets. When longtime Bucs wideout Mike Evans departed the team in free agency this past spring, it looked like Egbuka would be his successor as the team's WR1. While that may still be the case, Egbuka suffered a sprained toe in training camp that has limited his participation throughout the summer and now has his status for Week 1 in question as well. Egbuka's production also tailed off throughout the course of his rookie season, as he failed to record a touchdown after Week 10 and only topped 50 receiving yards just once in his final eight games. The 23-year-old should still play a significant role in the Tampa Bay passing game once he's fully healthy, but his current injury uncertainty brings some risk to his profile entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller