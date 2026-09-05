Chase Brown Ready For Three-Down Role in Bengals Offense
Chase Brown is looking like an elite fantasy player with his every down role in what should be one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Stacked in the Bengals offense with quarterback Joe Burrow, and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Brown figures to be heavily involved in the passing game apart from his role as the early down running back. That makes for a potential first round draft pick in leagues still drafting. According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow praised Brown's versatility and pass-blocking ability. "I think there's very few backs in this league that you can say that about," Burrow said. "And when you have a guy like that, you don't have to take him off the field." Brown ranked ninth in the league last season with 1,456 total scrimmage yards and included in that was 437 receiving yards ranking sixth in the league. Look for even more involvement for Brown this season.
Source: Ben Baby, ESPN.com
Source: Ben Baby, ESPN.com