Josh Downs Looks Well-Positioned for a Resurgent Season in Indianapolis
Josh Downs had a down year in 2025, setting career lows in targets (88), receptions (58), and receiving yards (566). The offseason has been a roller coaster ride for his fantasy value, as Downs' stock appeared to be trending up following the Colts' trade of veteran star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, Indianapolis signed veteran slot receiver Keenan Allen, throwing Downs' role in the team's offense back into question. Downs has also battled back and calf injuries this summer, limiting his availability for stretches of training camp. However, Downs has returned to practice and looks like he will be ready to go for the start of the regular season. The Colts wide receiver room outside of Downs also has questions, as Allen was recently arrested and charged with DUI, and top wideout Alec Pierce (ankle) has missed most of the summer while he recovers from ankle surgery. All in all, Downs profiles as a sleeper target in fantasy drafts ahead of what could be a resurgent season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller