LeQuint Allen Jr. Likely to Miss Week 1
LeQuint Allen Jr. (undisclosed) is "most likely" to miss his team's Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. The 22-year-old has been battling a soft-tissue injury for much of the summer, and it appears that the injury is likely to linger into the start of the regular season. Allen Jr. played a limited role in terms of touches as a rookie in 2025, recording 148 yards from scrimmage on 33 touches across 17 games. However, he specializes as a pass-down back whom Jacksonville relies upon for his pass protection and receiving skills. For as long as Allen Jr. is sidelined, Jaguars running backs Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez could both be in line for a few more snaps and a few more pass-catching opportunities in Jacksonville.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley