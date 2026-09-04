A.J. Brown Primed for Resurgent Season as Focal Point of Passing Game
A.J. Brown looks like the clear focal point of his team's passing game. Even in a tumultuous 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, in which he publicly agitated for more targets and a larger role, Brown recorded 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns across 15 games. With the Patriots, Brown should be rejuvenated and could have a chance to get back to his peak form, when he recorded 2,952 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns across two seasons with the Eagles in 2022 and 2023. Brown's profile carries some risk for fantasy managers, as he's entering his age-29 season and has missed six games over the past two years due to knee and hamstring injuries. Still, Brown is in a strong position in New England to recapture his top-12 fantasy WR status.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller