David Montgomery a Safe RB2 with Predictable Goal Line Usage
David Montgomery finished no lower than the RB27, twice cracking the top 20 despite sharing a backfield with one of the league's most dynamic players in three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs. Following an offseason trade to the Houston Texans, the eighth-year veteran finds himself once more atop the depth chart. While recent buzz has suggested that 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks could still see a prominent role after leading the team with 703 rushing yards as a rookie, Montgomery is expected to see the bulk of the early-down work and the most valuable touches around the goal line. The Texans ranked 29th in the NFL in 2025 by converting fewer than 46% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, while Detroit was a top-eight team in that category, with Montgomery scoring five of his eight touchdowns from within the five-yard line. No longer splitting goal-line work with Gibbs, who has averaged 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons, Montgomery is a safe bet to reach double-digit scores and should provide a predictable weekly floor as RotoBaller's RB20.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller