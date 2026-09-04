Justin Jefferson Expected to Benefit From Improved Quarterback Play
Justin Jefferson is expected to have improved quarterback play this season after Kyler Murray was named the team's Week 1 starter. Jefferson endured a revolving quarterback carousel of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer last year, making it impossible for him to reach his full potential in fantasy football. Prior to last year, the only time Jefferson had finished lower than WR6 in fantasy football was the season he missed seven games. However, that trend changed in 2025 as he was healthy for all 17 games but still fell to WR21. The poor quarterback play resulted in him catching 84 passes for 1,048 yards and just two touchdowns. Murray may not be the long-term answer in Minnesota, but he should at least be an upgrade over last year's quarterbacks while helping Jefferson get back into the top-10 receiver range for fantasy football. As it stands, Jefferson ranks as RotoBaller's WR6 in redraft leagues. He is consistently being drafted at the one/two turn in fantasy leagues, which makes him the sixth receiver off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller