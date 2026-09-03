Geno Smith is Voted Jets Captain
Geno Smith was voted as a captain by his teammates ahead of the 2026 season, according to the team's official website. Smith hasn't played in a regular-season game for the Jets since the 2016 season. He's back after having a resurgence with the Seattle Seahawks and Raiders over the last four years. We'll see what the 35-year-old still has left in the tank after throwing 17 interceptions with the Raiders last season. It's nice to see the Jets players respecting Smith enough to give him the captain status, even with this being his first year back in New York in over a decade.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets