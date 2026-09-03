Bryce Young is Working with New Play Caller
Bryce Young will be working with a new play caller this upcoming season. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will be taking over the play-calling duties from Dave Canales, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. Idzik is entering his third season as the OC in Carolina. Young recently described the new play calling as aggressive, so we'll see what that means during the regular season. Young completed eight of 11 passing attempts for 67 yards during the preseason. The Panthers are limited in terms of offensive weapons, but Tetairoa McMillan could be in for a big year.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN