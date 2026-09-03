D'Andre Swift is Dealing with a Cramp
D'Andre Swift (abdomen) left early during Thursday's practice due to a cramp. Swift was reportedly in significant discomfort when he was forced to leave due to abdominal cramping. This is not good news for the Bears, who are already without Kyle Monangai (knee) right now. The hope is that this is a day-to-day issue for Swift and that he'll be back before the season opener. If not, Roschon Johnson could be a popular waiver wire pickup over the next few days. Fantasy managers will need to stay tuned for more updates on Swift.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter