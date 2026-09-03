Ben Johnson has More Praise for Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams as he prepares to take a step forward in his third NFL season in 2026, according to Larry Mayer of the team's official website. "I've seen a very composed person every time he steps into the building," Johnson said. "I think his teammates feel that as well. He's getting to the practice field early. He's making sure his part is taken care of. He's warmed up, he's ready to go. He stays after with the guys after practice on a regular basis. He's taking a lot of pride in his approach right now, and it trickles down to everyone around him. I think it's a great thing. He continues to grow up, and he's going to be a huge leader for us this year." The 24-year-old former first overall pick from USC has also been a more vocal leader after finishing as the QB8 in fantasy football after throwing for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions in 17 regular-season starts in 2025 after taking a league-high 68 sacks as a rookie. Williams has shown a flair for the dramatic late in games, and his ability to produce off-script has been a strength of his. Despite losing receiver DJ Moore in an offseason trade, Williams still has plenty of weapons around him, and if he cleans some stuff up, he could take the next step as a passer for an up-and-coming Bears squad. Williams has plenty of appeal as a midrange to low-end QB1 in fantasy drafts for managers who wait a bit on the position.
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Larry Mayer
Source: ChicagoBears.com - Larry Mayer