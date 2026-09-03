Dontayvion Wicks Set for Starting Role in Philadelphia
Dontayvion Wicks is expected to occupy a starting role when the regular season gets underway next week. Wicks was traded from the Packers to the Eagles this offseason, and he'll immediately occupy a significant role following the departure of A.J. Brown. All signs point to the 25-year-old opening the regular season as Philly's No. 2 receiver, starting opposite DeVonta Smith. His track record in Green Bay was iffy, but there was never any doubt about his role with the Eagles. After all, he was held out of all three preseason games due to his status as a projected starter. We expect the Eagles' offense to trend upward under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, which bodes well for Wicks' upside as a low-end WR3/flex. For now, he's an extremely affordable option in fantasy drafts. The latest ADP has him as a fringe draft pick in 12-team leagues and a 14th-round pick in 14-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller