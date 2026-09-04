Derrick Henry Is Defying His Age Heading Into 2026
Derrick Henry continues to prove he has not slowed down despite entering his age-32 season. In his first two seasons in Baltimore, Henry has totaled 3,859 scrimmage yards and 34 touchdowns in 34 games, averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game. Despite a "down year" by his standards in 2025, he still finished as the RB7, even as the team struggled offensively throughout the season. In 2026, Henry remains an incredible value for fantasy managers. With Lamar Jackson back and healthy, Henry should face fewer stacked boxes than last season, when he ranked first in Defenders in the Box (7.0) and second in Stacked Front Carry % (23.8). He may not be the best receiver, but if healthy, he should contend for the NFL's leading rusher in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller