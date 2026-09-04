Bijan Robinson Still a Fantasy Superstar Despite Goal-Line Concerns
Bijan Robinson will remain a fantasy superstar in 2026 despite rumors he would not get goal-line work. Robinson had 287 carries for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 79 receptions. His elite production last season came while running back Tyler Allgeier shared the workload, and Allgeier had 157 total attempts for 610 yards and eight touchdowns. The Falcons replaced Allgeier with former Commanders and 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr., and reports on his usage in Atlanta have been mixed, ranging from taking the "Allgeier role" to splitting reps with third-string back Tyler Goodson. Regardless, Robinson will remain an elite option in the first rounds of fantasy drafts. He's an elite runner and receiver and has yet to miss a game in his NFL career. He should be among the first three picks in fantasy drafts this season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller