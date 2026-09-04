Josh Jacobs Is Too Risky for Anything More Than a Late-Round Pick
Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on Sunday and has no timetable for return. Jacobs was charged with battery and criminal damage to property stemming from the offseason. A video also provides evidence against Jacobs in this trial, and if it is released, it could lead the team to cut ties with him. While there is a possibility that he returns in 2026, fantasy managers should not spend more than a late-round pick on Jacobs. MarShawn Lloyd will have a chance to take the job early in the season, and the team has continued to praise the young back. A committee once Jacobs returns is very possible, so the reward may not be as big as some fantasy managers expect. Jacobs' range of outcomes is from being a contributor in the fantasy playoffs to not playing a snap in 2026 or beyond. Make sure that you know exactly what is going on with Jacobs' situation before spending draft capital on the veteran running back.
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update
Source: Ari Meirov - My Sports Update