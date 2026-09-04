DJ Moore Set to Bounce Back with New QB and New Role
DJ Moore is expected to bounce back in fantasy football leagues following a change of scenery this past offseason. A fresh start was necessary for Moore, who fell to WR35 in PPR leagues with 50 catches, 682 yards, and six touchdowns. The Bears' offense was definitely trending up, but there simply weren't enough targets to go around in a system that also featured Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland. On the other hand, Buffalo has very little receiver star power, which means that Moore should step up as the team's No. 1 receiver right away. He'll also benefit from a quarterback upgrade, going from Caleb Williams to Josh Allen. Williams is great, but Allen just plays at a completely different level and should help Moore get back to the top-24 receiver range in fantasy football this year. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's WR25 in the latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 53.5, which corresponds to the fifth round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 24th receiver off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller