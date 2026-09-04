Drake London's Volume Keeps Him in the WR1 Mix
Drake London remains one of the safer bets for volume, even with the quarterback situation still unsettled. London drew 112 targets in only 12 games last season, turning them into 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. No other Falcons wide receiver reached 75 targets, and Darnell Mooney is no longer on the roster. Atlanta added Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and rookie Zachariah Branch, but none of them changes London's standing as the clear No. 1 receiver. The bigger question is who will be throwing him the ball. The Falcons were still evaluating Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa this week, and their current depth chart lists both atop the quarterback spot. London has enough of a grip on this passing game to keep that uncertainty from sinking his value. He checks in at WR7 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings after averaging 9.3 targets per game over the past two seasons. The quarterback play may be uneven, but London's role gives him a strong chance to keep producing like a fantasy WR1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller