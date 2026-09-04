Jordan Love Could See His Passing Volume Climb
Jordan Love hasn't been asked to throw nearly as much the past two seasons, but that could change with Josh Jacobs unavailable. Love averaged just 28.8 pass attempts per game across 2024 and 2025 after throwing 579 times in his first full season as the starter in 2023. He still put together an efficient year last season, completing a career-high 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List with no timetable to return, leaving MarShawn Lloyd as the likely lead back entering Week 1. Lloyd has just six NFL carries after spending most of his first two seasons battling injuries, while Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson provide the other backfield options. Green Bay doesn't suddenly have to abandon the run, but there is more reason to put the offense in Love's hands. He has also climbed to QB17 in RotoBaller's latest rankings. A bump in attempts would give Love a better chance to push back into the QB1 mix.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller