Javonte Williams Slated for Every-Down Role
Javonte Williams is expected to occupy an every-down role once again this season. The Cowboys recently released Phil Mafah and Jaydon Blue, leaving them with a backfield of Williams, Malik Davis, and Emari Demercado. Although Davis and Demercado have both been in the league for a while, they've established themself as depth options and won't sniff the lead-back role as long as Williams is healthy. As a result, the 26-year-old has a legitimate chance to replicate (or even improve upon) last year's RB12 finish in PPR leagues, especially with the Cowboys' offense projected to be effective again this year. Last year, Williams had 1,201 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, shattering his previous career-high rushing yards (903) and rushing touchdowns (four). At the moment, he ranks as the RB12 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for PPR leagues. He has an ADP of 32.9, which corresponds to the third round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 15th running back off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller