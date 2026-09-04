Jaylen Waddle's First Denver Summer Raises Expectations
Jaylen Waddle has made a strong first impression with his new team. The Broncos gave up first-, third- and fourth-round picks to acquire him from Miami in March, and Waddle spent much of camp showing exactly what they paid for. Denver's own coverage repeatedly highlighted his ability to separate and create explosive plays during the first six practices. A leg strain on Aug. 5 interrupted that run for nearly two weeks, but it didn't take long for Waddle to get going again. He returned to practice Aug. 17 and, two days later, hauled in a roughly 60-yard touchdown from Bo Nix during the final open practice of camp. Waddle is coming off 64 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns on 100 targets last season and now enters a Denver offense that clearly has plans for his speed. Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Evan Engram will all get their opportunities, so the targets could be spread around. Still, Waddle's first summer in Denver has given fantasy managers more reason to expect a rebound toward his earlier production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller