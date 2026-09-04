Tank Dell Restructures his Deal With Houston
Tank Dell (knee), who is opening the 2026 season on Injured Reserve, renegotiated the final year of his contract and is due $1.704 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus, $1 million total guaranteed, a salary-cap figure of $1.988 million, and a $1.145 million salary, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Dell was previously due $3.624 million in the final year of his rookie deal with a $3.967 million salary-cap figure. The 26-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from the University of Houston tore multiple ligaments in his knee in a devastating injury in 2024 and was unable to return at all last year. Dell was slowly being ramped up in training camp this summer, but now that he's on IR, he will not be eligible to make his 2026 season debut until at least Week 5. Even though fellow wideout Jayden Higgins (knee) is out for the year, Dell remains a question mark this year as far as what his role will be when he is cleared to return. The addition of Kayshon Boutte via trade from the New England Patriots will not help Dell's case for fantasy relevance later this year. For now, Nico Collins, Boutte, and Jaylin Noel will be quarterback C.J. Stroud's top three receivers.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson