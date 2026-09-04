RJ Harvey to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
RJ Harvey has been arguably the least discussed back on the Broncos' roster for most of the summer, but beat reporter Zac Stevens does not believe that should be the case, as he foresees a big role for the 2025 second-round pick. In a recent appearance with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Stevens broke down the entire Broncos running back room and said that Harvey "has really established himself as the third-down running back and the pass-catching running back," comparing his role to that of Alvin Kamara in Sean Payton's Saints offenses. While rookie Jonah Coleman has emerged as a more likely true handcuff to starter J.K. Dobbins, Harvey is expected to see a significant role in the passing game after catching 47 passes as a rookie. As RotoBaller's RB36, Harvey is a player to target in full-PPR leagues, and he has the spike-week potential to return tremendous value from the middle rounds of drafts.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens