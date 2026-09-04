Terry McLaurin Continues to Develop Chemistry with Young QB
Terry McLaurin was limited to 10 games in 2025, with only three of those outings started by quarterback Jayden Daniels. With limited time together, the pair was unable to build upon the chemistry they'd established in 2024, when McLaurin caught a career-high 13 touchdowns, and Daniels took home Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors. Despite playing most of the season with backups Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson, McLaurin showed no signs of slowing when he was on the field, turning in one of his most efficient seasons to date. His 2.29 yards per route run in 2025 were the most since his 2019 rookie season and ranked 13th in the NFL, and with both McLaurin and Daniels healthy heading into 2026, the eighth-year veteran has the capacity to greatly exceed his current ADP of WR26.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller