Aaron Donald Traveling With Rams to Australia

Sep 4, 2026, 2:21 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he expects every player on the team to make the trip to Melbourne, Australia, for the Week 1 tilt next Thursday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, which includes star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Although Donald, who came out of retirement to return to the Rams for the 2026 season, is with the Rams heading overseas, he is still TBD on playing in the regular-season opener. It is more realistic for the 35-year-old to make his debut in Week 2 or 3 as he continues to work back into football shape. If Donald does appear in next Thursday's game in Australia against the 49ers, it will likely be on a very limited number of pass-rushing snaps. The 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year has 111 sacks in 10 seasons with the Rams, but in more of a part-time pass-rushing role in his return in 2026, Donald is not going to have the same type of fantasy upside in IDP leagues that he had back in his prime.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport