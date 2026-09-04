Tez Johnson Has Late-Round Appeal in a Banged-Up Receiver Room
Tez Johnson has worked his way back into the late-round conversation with Emeka Egbuka (toe) and Jalen McMillan (knee) still sidelined in the team's latest update. Neither has been ruled out for Week 1, but both have missed multiple weeks, which leaves extra snaps up for grabs if one isn't ready. Johnson has already shown he can take advantage of that kind of opening. The former seventh-round pick started eight games as a rookie and caught 28 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns, then opened this summer as one of Tampa Bay's early camp standouts. A groin strain interrupted his August, but he returned for the preseason finale and caught one pass for nine yards. Chris Godwin Jr. remains ahead of him on the depth chart, and rookie Ted Hurst III has played his way into the early-season mix, so Johnson is far from guaranteed a major role. Still, with Egbuka and McMillan not yet back, he has enough contingency value to justify a final-round shot in deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller