Ja'Kobi Lane Primed for Breakout Role with Ravens?
Ja'Kobi Lane has drawn praise and created a lot of hype for himself throughout training camp and the preseason. In fact, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently included the rookie wideout in his "10 Breakout Players to Watch in 2026" article after speaking with coaches and executives across the league. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Lane is expected to operate as Baltimore's No. 3 wide receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman this season. However, there is a chance that Lane could play an even bigger role, as Bateman is under investigation by the NFL and could potentially face a suspension. It would not be surprising if Lane outperforms Bateman this year. The Ravens selected Lane out of USC in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is expected to play an immediate role. Lane is currently rostered in just 19% of Yahoo leagues and is worth considering on the waiver wire or in the later rounds of your drafts. Lane currently has a Yahoo ADP of 126.8. He ranks as the No. 181 overall player and No. 70 wide receiver at RotoBaller.
Source: Matt Verderame - Sports Illustrated
Source: Matt Verderame - Sports Illustrated