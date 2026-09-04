Tank Bigsby a Priority Handcuff Running Back Option Entering 2026
Tank Bigsby recorded 58 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Entering 2026, Bigsby's path to fantasy-relevant production remains blocked by star Eagles back Saquon Barkley. However, Barkley is now entering his age-29 season and has amassed over 800 touches (including the postseason) over the last two seasons. If Barkley were to suffer an injury, Bigsby would likely see a significant role increase and would immediately leap into top-24 running back territory for fantasy managers. In the lone game that Barkley missed in 2025, Bigsby recorded 106 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 18 touches. For fantasy managers searching for a premium handcuff running back option, Bigsby should be at the top of the priority list.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller