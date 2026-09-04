Jalen Nailor's Opportunity Makes Him a Late-Round Sleeper
Jalen Nailor has a much cleaner path to volume than he ever had in Minnesota. Nailor spent four years buried behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but he enters 2026 listed with the first-team offense in a wide receiver room that doesn't have an established target hog. He caught 29 of 53 targets for 444 yards and four touchdowns last season, then spent August building real chemistry with Kirk Cousins. Nailor caught a deep score from Cousins on Aug. 6, another touchdown on Aug. 10 and two more in red-zone work a week later. That doesn't guarantee a huge target share, especially with Brock Bowers likely to remain the centerpiece and Tre Tucker and Jack Bech still involved. It does give Nailor a legitimate chance to see more work than he ever did with the Vikings. Las Vegas signed him early in free agency, kept him with the starters all summer, and the opportunity held through roster cuts. For managers looking for a late-round receiver with room to beat his draft cost, Nailor has a pretty easy case to make.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller