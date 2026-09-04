Quentin Johnston Has a Chance to Take Another Step Forward
Quentin Johnston quietly put together the best season of his career in 2025, and the setup around him looks even more interesting now. Johnston caught 51 passes for a career-high 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games while averaging 14.4 yards per catch, another career best. It was also his second straight season with eight scores. Mike McDaniel takes over the offense this year and has been particularly bullish on Johnston, praising the growth he has already shown and the explosiveness he brings to the receiver room. Johnston should also get more chances to create after the catch, something he has openly said fits his game. The summer ended on a high note when he hauled in a 65-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert in the preseason finale. Ladd McConkey remains the safer bet to lead Los Angeles in targets, and Tre' Harris will have a role, so Johnston may still have some uneven weeks. After improving again in 2025, though, there are more ways for him to produce in this offense than there were a year ago.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller