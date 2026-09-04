Tony Pollard a High-Floor RB Due to Projectable Workload Volume
Tony Pollard recorded 1,288 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 275 touches. The 29-year-old has quietly been one of the NFL's most consistent running backs in recent years, recording at least 1,000 rushing yards and 1,250 scrimmage yards in four consecutive seasons. Pollard has also been exceptionally durable, missing just two games in that stretch. While playing in subpar Tennessee offenses, Pollard's fantasy value has been held down by his lack of red zone opportunities. However, the Titans project to be a more dangerous offense in 2026 with Brian Daboll now calling plays and quarterback Cam Ward entering his second NFL season. Fellow Titans back Tyjae Spears will steal some work from Pollard, but Pollard has averaged over 17 touches per game while sharing a backfield with Spears over the past two seasons. As a steady low-end RB2/high-end flex, Pollard may be undervalued in fantasy drafts entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller