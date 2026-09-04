Kayshon Boutte Developing Chemistry With New QB
Kayshon Boutte said he has been working every day to build chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud after he was acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots, according to Cole Thompson of Texans Wire. "Big playmaking ability. Whether it's short routes, mid-routes, deep routes, go ball, I'm going to always build that trust every day with C.J. [Stroud]," Boutte said when asked about what he brings to Houston's offense. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder by New England in 2023 from LSU was buried on the Pats' WR depth chart this summer after offseason additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, but in Houston, he is expected to operate as the WR2 behind Nico Collins after Jayden Higgins (knee) was ruled out for the season due to a torn ACL. Boutte never reached 600 receiving yards in three seasons with the Patriots, but he did score a career-high six times on 33 receptions in 14 regular-season games in 2025. He will have to hold off Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and eventually Tank Dell (knee), but with more opportunities coming in his new digs, Boutte is in play as a late-round flier at WR.
Source: Texans Wire - Cole Thompson
Source: Texans Wire - Cole Thompson