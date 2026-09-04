Denzel Boston is Gaining Traction After Strong Showing in Camp
Denzel Boston has been one of the most impressive players in this offense during training camp. The Browns are extremely pleased with the results they've been getting from the second-round rookie. According to the Browns' unofficial depth chart, Boston is listed as a starting wideout alongside Jerry Jeudy. The Browns don't have many viable options to count on as pass-catchers, so both Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion could play significant roles right away. The 22-year-old is looking like a sleeper target in the late rounds during redraft formats. It might take some time, but fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Boston makes a big impact in Cleveland this upcoming season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference