Deebo Samuel Sr. Could Shine in San Francisco
Deebo Samuel Sr. is back with the organization and is ready to make an impact. Samuel spent the first six years of his career in San Francisco before heading to the Washington Commanders last season. The 30-year-old posted decent stats, 72 receptions with 727 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in 16 games. The hope is that a return to a familiar place in San Francisco will give Samuel a boost this upcoming season. Samuel is familiar with both the staff and playbook in San Francisco, which is always a good thing. The 49ers are already banged up before the season starts, which could give Samuel a boost as well. Sometimes, Samuel is a forgotten man, but he has the potential to be a top-20 player at his position.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference