Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Travis Hunter appears to be headed toward being a full-time cornerback and a part-time receiver in 2026, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. Hunter spent practice time at both corner and receiver in the first few weeks of training camp, although he did get more snaps on defense. However, over the last two weeks of camp, there was a "noticeable shift," as Hunter began to spend the "vast majority of his time at cornerback" with only a few reps on offense. It signals that the Jaguars will use the former Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado as a starting cornerback in Week 1 and then as a rotational player on offense. The current structure of the team's roster makes Hunter more valuable at defensive back than as a receiver. The 23-year-old former second overall pick is an elite athlete with perhaps the best overall ball skills on the team, but he will take a back seat on offense to Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers. Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown in seven games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending knee injury. His transition to more of a full-time defender in 2026 has caused him to go undrafted in some 12-team fantasy leagues this summer.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley