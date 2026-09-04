Shohei Ohtani Being Rested Again on Friday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is sitting out of the starting lineup for the second straight game on Friday for the series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals, according to MLB.com. Outfielder Alex Call will serve as the designated hitter again and will bat seventh against Nationals left-hander Jackson Kent. Ohtani has not pitched since July 3 due to recurring left-knee and right-biceps injuries, and until Thursday, the four-time MVP had been serving as the Dodgers' regular DH. But the Japanese superstar has been dealing with more biceps discomfort in recent days, which has prompted L.A. to give him two straight days off. Manager Dave Roberts thinks it is unlikely that Ohtani will land on the injured list, but he is not ruling it out if the injuries continue to linger. The six-time All-Star is still hitting a strong .279/.381/.525 on the year with a .906 OPS, 30 homers, 80 RBI, 89 runs, and 11 stolen bases, but he has not been himself at the plate in recent weeks as he battles through multiple injuries. For now, Ohtani is considered day-to-day. Check back on his status for Saturday's contest against the Nats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com