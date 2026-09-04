Jalen Hurts Buying into New Eagles Offense
Jalen Hurts has acclimated to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new West Coast-style system, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Mannion's system is a significant departure from how the Eagles' offense has operated in the past under head coach Nick Sirianni, and it involves a "heavy under-center operation." Passing-game coordinator Josh Grizzard has described it as a "timing-based aerial attack" that will require Hurts to have consistent footwork and trust in his receivers to be in the right place at the right time. It has not been perfect this summer as Hurts adjusts to the new scheme -- he threw double-digit interceptions during training camp -- while making more over-the-middle throws. McManus concludes by saying that the consensus is that Hurts is "bought in and fighting hard through the learning curve." Despite the Eagles offense struggling last year, Hurts threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns and added 421 rushing yards and eight rushing scores to remain a top-10 fantasy QB. With improved offensive-line play, the three-time Pro Bowler has a chance to be even better in this new offense, giving him clear top-five QB upside in fantasy football.
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus