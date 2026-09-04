Dalton Schultz has Path to No. 2 Receiving Role
Dalton Schultz is coming off one of the best seasons of his eight-year professional career. This past season, Schultz recorded a career-high 82 receptions with 777 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. The 30-year-old saw a career-high 106 targets, and he actually might be able to top that this upcoming season. The Texans did little to improve this receiving room outside of adding wideout Kayshon Boutte. Nico Collins is the No. 1 option in this offense, but the No. 2 job is up for grabs right now. Schultz showed last season that he's capable of being a top-10 player at his position. Given the lack of viable options, Schultz could become the No. 2 option in the passing game in 2026.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference