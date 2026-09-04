John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
John Konchar is among the players the New York Knicks are considering as they look at options for their final roster spots, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Konchar became available after Minnesota waived him shortly after acquiring him from Utah in the Josh Green trade. Begley described Konchar as a strong rebounder, defender, and offensive connector who can make perimeter shots. The 30-year-old averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 19.9 minutes across 56 games with Memphis and Utah last season. New York already has Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson in its bench mix, so Konchar would need a clear rotation opening to gain fantasy traction.
Source: Ian Begley
Source: Ian Begley