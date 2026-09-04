Jared Goff Offers Top Late-Round Value
Jared Goff isn't going to be the first QB taken off the draft board in fantasy leagues. The strong value of Goff is sometimes forgotten, which could be a benefit to fantasy managers. This past season, Goff threw for over 4,500 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 31-year-old has finished within the top-10 at his position for four straight years. Despite continuing to play above expectations, Goff is sometimes pushed to the side during fantasy drafts. The veteran quarterback is an excellent late-round option with a high floor given the talent in Detroit and past performances.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference