Mark Sanchez to Plead Guilty in Assault Case

Sep 4, 2026, 9:22 PM ET
Former FOX Sports analyst and NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez plans to plead guilty rather than continue with a trial next week stemming from an October fight with a truck driver outside an Indianapolis hotel, according to court records that were filed on Thursday. Online records do not indicate which charges Sanchez plans to plead guilty to. He faces a felony battery charge, along with three misdemeanor charges, for what prosecutors have said was a fight over parking. Sanchez and FOX Sports also face a civil lawsuit filed by the truck driver, Perry Tole. "We are pleased with the constructive and professional conversations we've had with Mr. Sanchez's team," attorney Matt Golitko, who represents Tole, said in a statement. "Our discussions have been productive, and we're on a positive path toward an agreement that will allow the parties to move forward. Mr. Tole appreciates the progress we have achieved and looks forward to an amicable resolution." Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, allegedly accosted Tole before Tole doused Sanchez with pepper spray and stabbed him in his upper right torso. FOX Sports replaced Sanchez with former QB Drew Brees last November.--Keith HernandezSource: The Associated Press