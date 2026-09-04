Kyshawn George Works on Outside Jumper
Kyshawn George was seen working on his outside jumper in offseason workout footage that surfaced this week. The 22-year-old already made a real jump from deep last season, raising his three-point percentage from 32.2 percent as a rookie to 38.1 percent while averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.1 threes in 48 games. George missed the end of the season with a Grade 2 distal UCL tear in his left elbow, but he has since been cleared and played for Canada in World Cup qualifying. Washington's perimeter group is deeper with AJ Dybantsa, Bilal Coulibaly, and Tre Johnson competing for reps, so George's shooting will be key to protecting his minutes and fantasy value.
Source: Greg Finberg
Source: Greg Finberg