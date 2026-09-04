Matthew Stafford a High-Floor Late-Round QB Option Entering 2026
Matthew Stafford is coming off a season in which he completed 65.0% of his pass attempts for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Entering 2026, it's reasonable to believe that the 38-year-old's numbers are poised to regress. Stafford's touchdown rate spiked to a career-high 7.7% last season, well above his career mark of 4.8%. Still, Stafford remains in an ideal situation for success in Los Angeles. The Rams have a solid offensive line, an elite wide receiver duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and arguably the NFL's best play-caller in head coach Sean McVay. At his average draft position of a low-end fantasy QB1, Stafford profiles as a high-floor pick with some upside for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller