Kyren Williams May Face Reduced Role in Rams Offense in 2026
Kyren Williams is coming off another highly productive season in 2025, recording 1,533 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. Since 2023, Williams has recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores. However, the emergence of fellow Rams back Blake Corum has led to questions around Williams' workload entering 2026. While sharing the backfield with Corum in 2025, Williams averaged just 17.4 touches per game after averaging 21.9 touches per game in 2024. Over the final eight games of the regular season, Williams recorded more than 13 carries just twice. Williams remains a borderline fantasy RB1 entering 2026, but his production upside may be limited as long as both he and Corum are healthy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller